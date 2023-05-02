hVIVO plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.45 (LON:HVO)

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

hVIVO Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of hVIVO stock opened at GBX 15.93 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.96. hVIVO has a 12-month low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 23.40 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

hVIVO Company Profile

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

