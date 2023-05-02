Blackstone Loan Financing Limited Announces Dividend of €0.02 (LON:BGLF)

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Blackstone Loan Financing Trading Up 0.4 %

LON BGLF opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.75. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 52 week low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.79 ($0.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 439.38, a current ratio of 439.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Featured Stories

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd is an internally managed investment fund. it invests in floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through CLO Securities. Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Ltd was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Jersey, Channel Islands.

