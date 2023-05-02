Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on May 12th

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Green Plains Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

GPP stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.95 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 2,253.33% and a net margin of 50.96%.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $65,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

