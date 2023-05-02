IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.22 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $102.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.