11,400 Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after buying an additional 8,331,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,110,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,512,000 after buying an additional 275,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 1,284,286 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,828,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 57,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,789,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,428.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

