IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.