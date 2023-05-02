Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

