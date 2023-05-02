South Dakota Investment Council Sells 11,941 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $246.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $160.29 and a 52 week high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

