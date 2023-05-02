IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,106,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,637,000 after purchasing an additional 161,581 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,438,000.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

