IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.42 Million Stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 3.00% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,843,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

CSF stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

