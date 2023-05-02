Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,311 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.45.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

