South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 6,700 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 113.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

