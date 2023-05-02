South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 5,782 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,175 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 41.82% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $135.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.54 million. Analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

