IFP Advisors Inc Sells 922 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (BATS:PJUN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJUN. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 196,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the fourth quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Performance

PJUN stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $364.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.

About Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.