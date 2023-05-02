IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 4,588 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,180,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,784,000 after buying an additional 1,456,287 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $500,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,388,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,807,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JNK stock opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

