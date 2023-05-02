The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,233,000. Sonen Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 428,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Home Depot stock opened at $297.70 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.