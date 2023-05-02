IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,619,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 109,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 81.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.