IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.10 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,087 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

