IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 1.61% of UpHealth worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UpHealth by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UpHealth by 64.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,655 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UpHealth by 501.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UpHealth by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 42,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UpHealth by 156.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPH. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of UpHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of UpHealth to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

UpHealth Price Performance

About UpHealth

UpHealth stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. UpHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

