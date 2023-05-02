EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1,074.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.0 %

EME has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EME stock opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $174.05.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

