South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,395,000 after buying an additional 128,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $88,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

NASDAQ IART opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

