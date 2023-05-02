IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 1.39% of urban-gro worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in urban-gro by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of urban-gro by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

urban-gro Stock Performance

urban-gro Profile

UGRO stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.34. urban-gro, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

(Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

See Also

