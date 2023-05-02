The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Reduced by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

