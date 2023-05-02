IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.99 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.55% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMAT. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 362,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 135,916 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the period.

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $469.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

