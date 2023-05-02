IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

TXN opened at $166.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.63 and its 200-day moving average is $172.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.