South Dakota Investment Council Takes $2 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,919,000 after acquiring an additional 199,756 shares during the period.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

