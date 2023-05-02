Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Pinterest worth $14,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,463 shares of company stock worth $3,729,770 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

