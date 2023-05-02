Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,795,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $332,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

