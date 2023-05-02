Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

EMR stock opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

