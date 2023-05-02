3,085 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTX stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

