Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Xylem worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in Xylem by 10,957.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 432,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 428,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem Stock Up 0.6 %

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

