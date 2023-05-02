Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 11,538 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,538 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,912,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

