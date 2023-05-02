General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

