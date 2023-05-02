Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 610,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,744,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 467,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 66,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,689 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 154.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSWC. UBS Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Articles

