Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,134 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

