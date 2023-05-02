645 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,169. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.7 %
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
