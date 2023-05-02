Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 600 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $26,718,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after purchasing an additional 522,086 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

