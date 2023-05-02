Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,585 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after purchasing an additional 514,462 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,136,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.46.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.