Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,036,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 27.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $146.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.94. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

