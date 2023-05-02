Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.06.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

YUM opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.63. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $142.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.