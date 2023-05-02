Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,291.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,233.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,059.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

