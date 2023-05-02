Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,257,000 after buying an additional 1,645,769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,030,000 after buying an additional 143,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,995,000 after buying an additional 657,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Welltower Trading Down 1.2 %

Welltower Dividend Announcement

WELL opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.56, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.50%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.