Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,385 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total transaction of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total value of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,733 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,300. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $416.76 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $427.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

