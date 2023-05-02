Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,074 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

