Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 349,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $17,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.