Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

