Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Issues Earnings Results

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Transocean Stock Up 0.8 %

RIG stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.90. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Transocean by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 535,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

