Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Announces Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.90 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 2.9 %

LEG stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.34. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $41.94.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.53%.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.