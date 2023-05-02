MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

