SiriusPoint (SPNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SiriusPoint has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,522 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after acquiring an additional 364,725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 251.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 480,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 176,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

