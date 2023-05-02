SiriusPoint (SPNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter.
SiriusPoint Stock Up 3.0 %
SiriusPoint stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SiriusPoint has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.02.
Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.
